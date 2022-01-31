Brian Flores gets second head coach interview with AFC team

Brian Flores was expected to be one of the hottest names on the head coaching market after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins, but he has not yet landed a job. The Houston Texans may soon change that.

Flores was in Houston on Monday to meet with the Texans’ brass, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The two sides had already spoken at least once in advance of the in-person interview.

As Pelissero notes, Flores has a previous relationship with Nick Caserio. The Texans general manager worked in the New England Patriots’ front office when Flores was an assistant under Bill Belichick.

Flores previously interviewed with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants, but both have since filled their head coaching vacancies. He also met with the New Orleans Saints.

The idea of Flores in Houston is intriguing for a number of reasons. A report earlier this month claimed he and Deshaun Watson were eager to team up, though there has been no indication that Watson has backed down from his trade demand. It’s certainly possible that he would change his mind if the Texans hired Flores. The Dolphins were viewed as the most logical suitor for Watson when trade rumors were swirling last year.

Flores, 40, went 10-6 last season and 9-8 this year with Miami. The team had a major turnaround after beginning the 2021 season 1-7. That wasn’t enough for Flores to save his job. There have been differing reports about why the Dolphins fired him, ranging from the team’s owner being upset with him for not tanking to Flores losing a power struggle.