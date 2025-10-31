Larry Brown Sports

Brian Schottenheimer’s home was invaded by an owl

Brian Schottenheimer looks on
Jul 27, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had to deal with an unusual foe this week.

Schottenheimer revealed Friday that an owl managed to get into his house on Thursday. The Cowboys coach said he had been doing some game prep when he received a host of texts from family members.

Removal efforts went poorly, and the Cowboys coach had no desire to help.

“We’re not very outdoorsy people and so (my son) wasn’t really quite sure what to do, so he called my soon-to-be nephew, who’s marrying my niece, and the two of them together, Frick and Frack, tried to figure it out. They couldn’t do it. All they did was piss it off,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “And so in typical coaching fashion, I called my wife and I said, ‘Honey, I’m going to stay at the condo tonight, you got this.”

Eventually, the problem was dealt with, though it required a call to animal control. And yes, courtesy of Schottenheimer’s wife, there was video evidence.

Schottenheimer and the Cowboys are prepping for the Arizona Cardinals this week. He can only hope those birds do not prove to be as much of a challenge as this one was.

Schottenheimer has shown himself to be pretty witty at times. His retelling of the owl situation only reinforces that.

