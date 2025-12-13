Giants have interest in 1 top college coach

The New York Giants have already identified a set of coaching candidates to replace Brian Daboll, and one prominent name from the college ranks is on the list.

The Giants have interest in Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. They also have interest in a number of top NFL coordinators, including Kliff Kingsbury of Washington and Jeff Hafley of Green Bay.

Russini notes that other teams might also have interest in Freeman, with NFL executives impressed by his success at Notre Dame and his charisma and intangibles.

Despite all his success at Notre Dame, Freeman’s name comes up a lot in relation to major job openings at both the college and pro levels. He has shrugged off NFL interest in the past, but that interest remains serious, and he will not be able to duck it forever.

If Freeman is lured by an NFL team, it might have to be based on the prestige of coaching at a higher level. The Fighting Irish have made it very clear that they have no intention of letting an NFL team outbid them financially.

Freeman just finished his fourth full season as head coach of the Fighting Irish. He is 43-12 overall, including a 10-2 mark this season.