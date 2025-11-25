Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy gets the meme treatment for 3-interception half on ‘MNF’

Brock Purdy looks to pass
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy was out there completing a lot of passes on Monday night … to the other team.

Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Carolina Panthers on “Monday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. While the 49ers went into halftime with a 10-3 lead, it was little thanks to the shoddy performance of Purdy.

In just the first half alone, Purdy threw not one, not two, but three interceptions. He was picked off by Jaycee Horn in the first quarter and then got intercepted by Mike Jackson in the second quarter before being picked by Horn again before halftime.

Purdy’s horrible, no-good half had social media very much on his case. Take a look at some of the most ruthless posts at his expense.

The former Pro Bowler Purdy, who signed a gargantuan five-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers over the offseason, has been having a rough 2025 season. Monday marked just his fourth game of the year due to a turf toe injury (with backup QB Mac Jones already having drawn eight total starts in relief of Purdy).

On the bright side for Purdy, Panthers counterpart Bryce Young was not much better in the early going on Monday night, throwing for just 28 yards and an interception of his own during the first half. But Purdy is not doing very much right now to quiet his naysayers (a group that also notably includes Tom Brady).

