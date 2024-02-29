Broncos player reportedly made bonehead move before having cars stolen

The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released the results of an annual survey that polls players on their level of satisfaction with their current team, and there was one particularly shocking issue that came up for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos ranked 16th in the NFL based on their “report card,” in which players provided A+ through F- grades in categories like locker room, food, treatment of families, team travel, ownership and more. In the NFLPA’s summary of the Broncos’ results, it was noted that there were “multiple cars stolen from the parking lot of the mandated team hotel during training camp.”

Naturally, many wondered how that could happen and be kept out of the news. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver investigated and learned that it was the same Broncos player who had multiple vehicles stolen after leaving the keys inside.

Did some digging into mention in union survey of Broncos players having cars stolen at off-site hotel in training camp. You can’t make this up… turns out it was the same player who had multiple vehicles stolen after accidentally leaving keys in vehicle in secure lot. Carry on… — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) February 29, 2024

Klis said the vehicles were in a “secure lot,” so does that mean it was an inside job? Either way, the keys being left in the cars and the cars belonging to one player are important details.

You can understand the outrage over a player’s car being stolen during training camp, but it sure seems like the problem was avoidable.