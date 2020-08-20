Bruce Arians sets very high expectations for Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski took a year off from football last season, and apparently it has done him a lot of good.

Bruce Arians has been impressed with what he’s seen from Gronkowski in practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach told reporters on Thursday that Gronk looks healthy and back to his dominant form from years ago.

“He looks to me like he was 5 or 6 years ago,” Arians said, per Ryan Bass of CBS 10 in Tampa Bay. “He doesn’t have a gigantic elbow brace on. He’s moving, running fast again and has great body control.”

Gronkowski has suffered numerous significant injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL and broken arm. He has also had multiple concussions and back injuries. Health has always been the biggest concern for Gronk, and it will be once again in 2020.

Interestingly enough, Arians’ comments about Gronk looking five years younger came a few days after he raised some concerns about the star tight end’s conditioning.

The Buccaneers still have O.J. Howard, so they will likely limit Gronkowski’s reps as best they can. Gronk’s reason for coming out of retirement makes it seem like the decision was somewhat sudden, but he should benefit from taking a year off to heal.

