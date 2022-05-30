 Skip to main content
Bucs WR arrested for driving under the influence

May 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was arrested early Monday morning after police suspected he was driving under the influence.

Travis Jonsen, a former undrafted free agent out of Montana State, was stopped by Tampa Police after officers witnessed him driving in a manner that was “indicative of impairment.” The wide receiver then refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, according to a press release. Police said Jonsen “exhibited several clues of impairment” and was arrested at 3:18 a.m.

Jonsen was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence. The 25-year-old was released from jail on Monday after posting $500 bond.

Jonsen was already going to have a difficult time making the Bucs’ roster in 2022, so the arrest may hurt his chances even further. He has not appeared in an NFL game after spending time on Tampa Bay’s practice squad the past two seasons. Jonsen had three catches for 25 yards in three preseason games last year.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht said the team is aware of the situation but will refrain from commenting until the legal process plays out. The NFL’s policy on substances of abuse calls for a three-game suspension for first-time DUI offenses.

