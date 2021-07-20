Cam Akers shares positive message after news of torn Achilles tendon

Cam Akers shared a positive message on Twitter Tuesday amid some bad injury news.

Akers suffered a torn Achilles tendon while training recently and will miss the season. A rookie out of Florida State, Akers led the Los Angeles Rams with 625 yards on 145 carries.

Even though the injury could have him down mentally, Akers is thinking positively. He says he is in “great spirits” and believes this is all part of a master plan.

I just want to thank any and every person sending prayers my way and wishing me well. I hate this happened but I’m in great spirits and I understand God makes no mistakes. I’ll be back better than ever in no time I’m a soldier. Again, thank you . — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) July 20, 2021

The 22-year-old was a playoff star last season, rushing for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Rams head coach Sean McVay says the team does not have immediate plans to pursue a veteran running back.

“We’ve got some young backs on our roster that I’m intrigued about seeing how they handle this opportunity,” McVay said Tuesday. “I don’t know that the veteran route is something that we would rule out, but it’s not something that we’re immediately looking to address right now.”

Darrell Henderson, Raymond Calais and Jake Funk could be among the players who fill in Akers’ shoes.