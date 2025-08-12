Cam Heyward threatens Steelers with holdout amid contract dispute

Pittsburgh Steelers star Cam Heyward is not opposed to missing games if the team fails to meet his contract demands.

News emerged last week about Heyward reportedly conducting a hold-in during Steelers training sessions this offseason due to an ongoing contract dispute. On Monday, Heyward confirmed the reports as he spoke to the media following a team practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

When asked if the contract stalemate could potentially evolve into a regular-season holdout, Heyward did not rule out the possibility.

“There are definitely options out there that could reflect that,” said Heyward, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I’m looking to be valued. … I know what I bring to this team and what I’m capable of on and off the field. It’s hard for me, after the year I’ve had, to justify playing at the number I’m playing at.”

Heyward is almost a year removed from signing a three-year, $45 million Steelers contract extension last September.

The veteran added that he understands that he remains under contract. But he claimed that he signed the deal after coming to an understanding with the Steelers brass that he could renegotiate the terms if he records another All-Pro campaign in 2024.

Sure enough, Heyward was named to the All-Pro 1st-Team last season — his first such nod since 2021.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has been in Pittsburgh throughout the entirety of his 14-year NFL career. His 211 games in a Steelers uniform are the fourth-most in franchise history.