Carnell Tate says he was ‘shocked’ by his NFL Draft position

Carnell Tate has made an admission about April’s NFL Draft.

Tate was selected No. 4 overall by the Tennessee Titans out of Ohio State. During an appearance on the “St. Brown Podcast” with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown, Tate admitted he was shocked to go as high in the draft as he did.

Tate was asked if he knew he would go as early as he did.

“No, I didn’t know I was going that early. … We said we started at four, and then four to fifteen. But realistically, I thought I was gonna go like six or seven or eight,” Tate said.

“I was shocked, for real. I didn’t expect to go that high, and then it happened.”

"I thought I was locked in on the Commanders (at 7)."



Carnell Tate speaks on his NFL Draft experience, noting that he didn't expect to go as high as No. 4 to the Titans 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Iyhwg87w4a — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) June 10, 2026

Tate said he thought the Washington Commanders (picking No. 7) and Cleveland Browns (picking No. 9) wouldn’t pass him up in the draft. But he didn’t expect to go as high as No. 4.

Tate played three seasons at Ohio State and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year. Tate had 51 catches for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns last year. He had 733 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns the year before.

The Titans did not have a receiver top 560 yards last season. They were desperate to give young quarterback Cam Ward a go-to option at receiver.