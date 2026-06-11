3-time NFL Pro Bowler appears to be coming out of retirement

A former Pro Bowl defender apparently could not stay away from the game for too long.

The Philadelphia Eagles have released edge rusher Za’Darius Smith off the reserve/retired list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Rapoport notes that the move appears to be an indication that Smith would be open to playing again in the right situation.

Smith, still only 33, is an 11-year NFL veteran. He was originally drafted in 2015 by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (No. 11 overall).

In addition to the Ravens, Smith also played during his pro career for the Green Bay Packers , Minnesota Vikings , Cleveland Browns , and Detroit Lions before landing with the Eagles last season. Smith was a two-time Pro Bowler and a 2020 All-Pro with the Packers and then made a third Pro Bowl team with the Vikings in 2022.

Last year for Philadelphia, Smith appeared in just five games before surprisingly announcing his retirement from the league in mid-October. But only about some eight months later, Smith apparently has the itch to play again.

Smith has 70.5 career sacks to his name plus 343 combined tackles and 10 forced fumbles. If Smith’s feelings from last year are any indication, there may be one prominent team in particular that should now consider signing him.