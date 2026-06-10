Fernando Mendoza files for a trademark that could spark a fight with Disney

Fernando Mendoza may be setting himself up for a legal battle with The Mouse.

The Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Mendoza has filed a trademark for the term “Nandolorian,” according to a report this week by attorney Josh Gerben. Mendoza reportedly filed for the trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on June 8 and is seeking to protect the name as a brand of clothing.

Gerben also notes though that Mendoza could now be in line for a showdown with Disney and Lucasfilm, who hold 16 trademarks related to “The Mandalorian” (the “Star Wars” live action series which has since spawned the film “The Mandalorian and Grogu” as well). Additionally, Gerben says that, while federal trademark law allows for parody, Mendoza’s desire to use “Nandolorian” for commercial clothing purposes may put him in direct conflict with Disney and Lucasfilm’s existing trademark rights to “The Mandalorian.”

You can read Gerben’s full report on the situation here.

Mendoza, the 22-year-old Heisman winner who was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, has quickly earned the nickname of “Nandolorian” (a play on the “Nando” part of “Fernando”) from Raiders teammates and fans. He has also spoken openly about his fandom of the “Star Wars” franchise.

As he enters his rookie season in the NFL in 2026, Mendoza is not worried about some of the notable concerns over his ability to succeed in the pros. Mendoza is also apparently not worried about a potential fight against Disney and their lawyers over his trademark application.