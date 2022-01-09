Report: Panthers have made decision on Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers have a made a decision regarding head coach Matt Rhule, according to a report.

ESPN’s David Newton reported on Saturday that the Panthers will bring Rhule back for the 2022 NFL season.

Rhule is completing his second season as Carolina’s head coach. The team went 5-11 last season and is 5-11 this year. There has been speculation that Rhule is on the hot seat, and even some rumors that Carolina’s owner has buyer’s remorse.

However, it seems like they are ready to let Rhule have a third season. They should.

The Panthers’ front office hasn’t given Rhule a ton to work with so far. They had Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback last season and Sam Darnold this season. Absent a franchise quarterback, we don’t see much improving for Carolina next season, meaning Rhule might not make it past his third season.

Carolina already made one significant coach firing and it seems like that will be it for now.

Photo: Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports