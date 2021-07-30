Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, may need surgery

Carson Wentz left practice on Thursday with a foot injury, and the Indianapolis Colts quarterback may need to undergo a minor surgical procedure.

The Colts are sending Wentz to be evaluated by foot specialist Robert Anderson, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It’s possible that Wentz could need a minor surgical procedure, but he is not expected to miss many games, if any.

All options are on the table, including a minor surgical procedure. The hope is to avoid it, but it’s possible. Either way, if Carson Wentz misses games it’s not likely to be many. https://t.co/Td3c1unuAd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2021

Wentz has six weeks to get healthy before the start of the regular season. The Colts will likely play it safe with him until then, but it is an obvious concern that he is in his first season with the team. Wentz is trying to prove he is still capable of winning games as an NFL starter. He needs all the reps he can get.

Wentz arrived in Indy via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. He has been reunited Frank Reich, who served as the offensive coordinator with the Eagles when Wentz was an MVP candidate. Wentz recently explained why the trade has reignited his passion for football. The Colts are hoping he can avoid surgery and return sooner rather than later.