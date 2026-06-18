Sauce Gardner clears up bizarre confusion about his age

A lot of people have spent Sauce Gardner ’s entire career getting his age wrong.

The Indianapolis Colts cornerback is 24, but for a long time, only NFL.com listed him that way. Other sources say he was born in 2000, including ESPN, Pro Football Reference, and even Madden games.

“It’s wrong in Madden, too? That’s crazy because I never checked,” Gardner told James Boyd of The Athletic. “Because when it comes to the paperwork and everything I’ve signed, it all says ’01. So, I don’t know where or how it got messed up unless people just get it straight from Google.”

To be clear, Gardner’s NFL teams have had his age correct ever since he was drafted. Everyone else has it wrong for some reason, including Wikipedia, which may be where the inaccurate age started to circulate.

Gardner was traded from the New York Jets to the Indianapolis Colts last November. The two-time All-Pro cornerback is preparing for his first full season with the team. Some of his fans will now get to embrace the fact that he is a year younger than previously thought, too.