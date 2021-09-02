Carson Wentz expected to start in Week 1 barring setback

Carson Wentz is on track to start in Week 1 as he works his way back from foot surgery, according to Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich.

Wentz took part in full team drills Thursday, though with some limitations. The Colts’ plan is to take those restrictions off next Wednesday, and as long as there are no setbacks, Wentz will start in Week 1.

Frank Reich said Carson Wentz got the majority of team reps today, but not all. He was still limited to some extent. Will get work next Monday, and then the plan would be full-go Wednesday. If there are no setbacks, he’ll start against Seattle. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) September 2, 2021

The Colts announced Wentz’s surgery on Aug. 2, and gave him a timetable of 5-to-12 weeks. It certainly looks like Wentz is going to hit the low end of that, maybe even beating the most optimistic timetable.

Wentz has looked sharp in practice and has had no setbacks so far. At this point, it seems safe to pencil him in as the starting quarterback for Sept. 12 against Seattle.