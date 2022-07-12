Cause of death revealed for ex-Cowboys star Marion Barber

A cause of death has been revealed for former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III a little over a month after his passing.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Monday to TMZ Sports that Barber died due to heat stroke. Officials have ruled his death to be an “accident.”

TMZ Sports also obtained a full autopsy report for Barber, which revealed that he was exercising in “sauna-like conditions” in his apartment. Officials say that Barber was found dead in the apartment with the thermostat set at 91 degrees and the heat set to “on.” Furthermore, there was no evidence of trauma, drug overuse, or natural disease in Barber’s body, the report adds.

Barber played seven seasons in the NFL from 2005 to 2011 (six of which were with the Cowboys) and made the Pro Bowl in 2007. He was just 38 years old at the time of his death on June 1 in Frisco, Texas.

