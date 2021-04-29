Report: Here are the chances of 49ers trading Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed this week that the team will draft a quarterback with the third overall pick, and many have assumed that means Jimmy Garoppolo has one foot out the door. Perhaps that is not the case.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday morning that multiple teams are expected to inquire about the availability of Garoppolo. The chances of the 49ers dealing the veteran QB are viewed as “remote,” however.

That meshes with what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported, which is that the Niners are not planning to trade Garoppolo “unless the value overwhelms them.”

Of course, this could all be posturing from San Francisco. Garoppolo can still be traded during the draft, and the 49ers might be trying to drive up the price by playing hardball with teams.

Shanahan said earlier in the week that the Niners traded up to No. 3 in the draft because they feel they need a starting quarterback. He also gave a very interesting response when asked if he can guarantee Garoppolo will be on the team’s roster when the draft ends.

Garoppolo’s base salary for 2021 is more than $24 million. That certainly is not backup money. As for where he might end up, one team has seemed like the most obvious suitor all along.