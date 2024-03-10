Report: Star WR could become available via trade

One big-name wide receiver could be on the market this week due to his team’s salary cap issues.

The Los Angeles Chargers have had some exploratory discussions regarding a Keenan Allen trade, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Mike Williams is also available and is seen as more likely to be moved, but they are at least open to moving Allen.

The Chargers have had exploratory trade talks on OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack (as @DMRussini said), and WRs Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Allen appears to be least likely to be moved, but they're listening on all of them. It all, of course, relates to their cap situation. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2024

Any move regarding Allen would be related to the salary cap. The team sits roughly $21 million over the cap, partly because they have about $140 million tied up in four veteran players. All four have been linked to potential trades in recent days, and that is not a coincidence.

Trading Allen, however, would be a bitter and difficult move for the Chargers, and it is understandable that they would prefer to avoid doing it. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has spent his entire career with the franchise, and he has made clear that he does not want to leave. Not only that, but he is still performing at a high level, as he tallied 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches last year.

One Chargers veteran appears to be attracting most of the trade interest. He may be the most likely to be moved, though he probably will not be the only one.