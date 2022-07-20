Report: Browns considered trade for 1 veteran quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are facing a potentially uncertain quarterback situation with a possible Deshaun Watson suspension on the way. With that in mind, the organization apparently had at least some internal discussions about adding one notable veteran.

The Browns “did their homework” on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo earlier in the offseason, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. The Browns could revisit Garoppolo depending on the length of Watson’s possible suspension and the 49ers’ asking price.

The #Browns discussed Jimmy Garoppolo and did their homework on the #49ers QB earlier in the offseason, per source. Revisiting those conversations would depend on length of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, asking price, Garoppolo’s recovery, etc. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 20, 2022

The Browns have Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart as Watson’s backup, and the team appears prepared to start him if necessary. Other reports have suggested that Garoppolo is not a priority and the team is comfortable with Brissett right now. That stance could change if Watson is suspended for most or all of the season, though the likelihood of that happening appears to be decreasing.

The 49ers have struggled to find a suitor for Garoppolo as he comes off shoulder surgery. Most teams with quarterback issues sorted them out before the veteran could prove himself healthy, leaving him with few options as training camp approaches. The 49ers want to find a move for him as they prepare to start Trey Lance, but it is proving difficult.