Video: Buccaneers’ Emeka Egbuka does his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka had 63 receptions for 938 yards with six touchdowns in his rookie season in the NFL.

With Mike Evans signing with the San Francisco 49ers, Egbuka’s numbers should go up in his second season. On Thursday, a video surfaced of Egbuka making a must-see one-handed grab that channels that of the Odell Beckham Jr. highlight-reel catch.

We know y'all have been waiting for this one… THE Emeka catch 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/DLs0ax2O8l — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 28, 2026

This play was from Tuesday, which was the first day of OTAs for the Buccaneers, so Egbuka wasted no time making his presence known for his second season in the league. Several reporters mentioned that Egbuka made a great catch, but the video didn’t surface until the Buccaneers released it on Thursday.

Egbuka, who was selected at 19 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after a standout career at Ohio State, led the team in receiving in his rookie season with a team-high in receptions, targets and yards as Evans and Chris Godwin dealt with injuries.

Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but Egbuka finished fifth in the voting with 66 points.

Now, Evans is with the 49ers, and while Godwin is back, Egbuka should be able to get past the 1,000-yard mark if he can stay healthy in 2026.