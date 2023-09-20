Colts offer injury update on Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson may be in danger of missing a game for the first time in his very young NFL career.

Richardson took a big hit on a touchdown run in the first quarter of last week’s game against the Houston Texans. His head bounced off the turf on the play, and he was taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation. Richardson did not return.

On Wednesday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Richardson was still in concussion protocol. Typically, that means a player will not be able to clear the necessary hurdles to play on Sunday.

#Colts coach Shane Steichen tells reporters that QB Anthony Richardson is in the concussion protocol and won't practice today, which means it may be Gardner Minshew on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

Garnder Minshew replaced Richardson last weekend, and it seems likely that the veteran will start on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Minshew played well in the Colts’ loss to Houston, finishing 19/23 for 171 yards, 1 touchdown and no interceptions.

Richardson is a dual-threat quarterback, which leaves him susceptible to injuries. He has already been hurt twice in the Colts’ first two games. The former Florida star may have to start taking Trevor Lawrence’s advice more seriously.