Colts get more tough injury news on star linebacker

The Indianapolis Colts have had a nightmare season, and it managed to get worse on Friday with bad injury news about a key player.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard had a setback in practice this week relating to his lingering back injury and will be placed on injured reserve. It is unclear if Leonard will play again in 2022.

More tough news for the #Colts: All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, who had a set-back with his back in practice this week, is headed to Injured Reserve, sources say. He’s out at least the next four games, and his evaluations will dictate how much more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2022

Leonard has only played three games this season due to injury issues, and it is fair to wonder if the four-time All-Pro is done for the season. The Colts will still have four games remaining once he is eligible to come off the IR, but they will almost certainly be well out of contention by then.

This injury might be the topper to what has been a brutal season for the Colts in virtually all respects. Owner Jim Irsay has even had to defend the franchise from tanking allegations after his unusual head coaching move. It is a lost season, and Leonard’s injury is fairly emblematic of that reality.