 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 11, 2022

Colts get more tough injury news on star linebacker

November 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Darius Leonard with his mouth open.

Dec 6, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) reacts after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have had a nightmare season, and it managed to get worse on Friday with bad injury news about a key player.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard had a setback in practice this week relating to his lingering back injury and will be placed on injured reserve. It is unclear if Leonard will play again in 2022.

Leonard has only played three games this season due to injury issues, and it is fair to wonder if the four-time All-Pro is done for the season. The Colts will still have four games remaining once he is eligible to come off the IR, but they will almost certainly be well out of contention by then.

This injury might be the topper to what has been a brutal season for the Colts in virtually all respects. Owner Jim Irsay has even had to defend the franchise from tanking allegations after his unusual head coaching move. It is a lost season, and Leonard’s injury is fairly emblematic of that reality.

Article Tags

Darius Leonard
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus