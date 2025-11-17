Commanders cut their kicker after bad game

The Washington Commanders are in the market for a new kicker.

The Commanders on Monday cut kicker Matt Gay. Gay had gone 2/4 on field goals in the team’s 16-13 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Madrid in their Week 11 game on Sunday. Gay missed kicks from 51 and 56 yards out, and converted from 26 and 30.

For the season, Gay had been excellent from inside 50 and had gone 9/10 on field goal attempts and 22/22 on extra points. All of those kicks are from inside 50. But from 50 yards and beyond, he was just 4/9, which wasn’t good enough for the Commanders.

Gay, 31, was in his first season with the Commanders. He has spent time with the Bucs, Rams and Colts during his NFL career, which began in 2019. Gay’s 68.4 percentage on field goals this season is the worst of his career. He still has an 84 percent field goal success rate for his career.