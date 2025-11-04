Cowboys fans were very bothered by one admission from Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys fans have been unhappy with many of the decisions Jerry Jones has made as the team’s general manager in recent years, and the latest admission from the 83-year-old seemed to only add to the frustration.

In a Wednesday appearance 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones acknowledged that his age is a factor in the way he runs the Cowboys. He also said he is responsible for the current spot the team is in but that he is still confident in his abilities as a GM.

“I have a natural urgency because of my age. My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me. … I’m satisfied that I can make good decisions. I’ve made some bad decisions, obviously, being trite,” Jones said. “I am supremely responsible for where we are right now. There is no question about that. I accept that. That doesn’t deter me from wanting to get it done and get it done now this year.”

On one hand, the fact that Jones is motivated to win now because of his age should be a positive. Most fans want their teams to do everything they can to contend in the short term rather than always looking years down the road. The question, of course, is whether Jones’ personal situation inhibits his ability to make the best decisions for the Cowboys.

Many fans were aggravated with the comments from Jones.

So he understands that he’s the problem but is unwilling to remove the problem — Mulcharmy Fuwalos (@mastermulcharmy) November 4, 2025

I’ll say it again. Nothing will change until ownership does. You can’t change the culture of this team until the team changes cultures. The attitude and behavior characteristics will always be the same with this ownership no matter how much lipstick they put on with trades,… — Jason Webb (@JDub648) November 4, 2025

Jerry if you have a natural urgency then hire someone to run your team man — Allan Lorenzana (@allanlorenzana) November 4, 2025

Jerry continues to mismanage this team. You can't trade your best defensive player on an already pretty average at best defense weeks before the season and expect any success. There's no excuse. Admit you can't do it and hire a GM. — Dustin Markward (@Dustin_Markward) November 4, 2025

The Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s under Jones. Their last was in 1995, and they have won just five playoff games since then. They have not advanced past the Divisional Round in the last 30 years.

Jones has spoken openly about wanting to win another championship in his lifetime. There are a lot of people who believe he would have a better chance of accomplishing that goal if he allowed someone else to make roster decisions.