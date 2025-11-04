Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cowboys fans were very bothered by one admission from Jerry Jones

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jerry Jones at a press conference
Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys fans have been unhappy with many of the decisions Jerry Jones has made as the team’s general manager in recent years, and the latest admission from the 83-year-old seemed to only add to the frustration.

In a Wednesday appearance 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones acknowledged that his age is a factor in the way he runs the Cowboys. He also said he is responsible for the current spot the team is in but that he is still confident in his abilities as a GM.

“I have a natural urgency because of my age. My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me. … I’m satisfied that I can make good decisions. I’ve made some bad decisions, obviously, being trite,” Jones said. “I am supremely responsible for where we are right now. There is no question about that. I accept that. That doesn’t deter me from wanting to get it done and get it done now this year.”

On one hand, the fact that Jones is motivated to win now because of his age should be a positive. Most fans want their teams to do everything they can to contend in the short term rather than always looking years down the road. The question, of course, is whether Jones’ personal situation inhibits his ability to make the best decisions for the Cowboys.

Many fans were aggravated with the comments from Jones.

The Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s under Jones. Their last was in 1995, and they have won just five playoff games since then. They have not advanced past the Divisional Round in the last 30 years.

Jones has spoken openly about wanting to win another championship in his lifetime. There are a lot of people who believe he would have a better chance of accomplishing that goal if he allowed someone else to make roster decisions.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App