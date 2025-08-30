Dallas Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan dies at 84

The Dallas Cowboys announced the death of a franchise legend on Saturday.

Former Cowboys linebacker Lee Roy Jordan has died at age 84.

“With fearless instincts, leadership and a relentless work ethic, Jordan was the embodiment of the Cowboys’ spirit,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “Off the field, his commitment to his community was the centerpiece of his life after retiring in 1976. His legacy lives on as a model of dedication, integrity and toughness.”

Jordan played for the Cowboys for 14 seasons from 1963-1976. He was the anchor of the team’s “Doomsday Defense” for much of that span and helped lead Dallas to the Super Bowl three times, including when they won the championship in 1971. Jordan made the Pro Bowl five times and is a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Prior to being drafted by the Cowboys, Jordan was a star at Alabama under legendary head coach Bear Bryant. The Crimson Tide won a national championship with Jordan in 1961.

Jordan had 32 interceptions in 187 career games. He returned three of them for touchdowns. Sacks were not kept as an official stat during the era in which Jordan played, but Pro Football Reference says he had 19.5

Jordan was enshrined in the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 1989, which made him the first player who was ever inducted during Jones’ tenure as team owner.