Micah Parsons is devastated after learning 1 detail about Zaire Franklin’s trade

For the second offseason in a row, the Green Bay Packers made a big move by trading for a star defensive player.

The Packers turned heads Saturday with the acquisition of linebacker Zaire Franklin from the Indianapolis Colts.

That move elicited a strong reaction from Packers superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, whose trade from the Dallas Cowboys to Green Bay just before the 2025 NFL season sent shockwaves across the league. This time around, it’s former Pro Bowler Franklin, who is coming to Titletown, with the Colts getting defensive tackle Colby Wooden in return.

“Oh shi#,” Parsons wrote in a social media post on X after seeing the trade.

He also seemed devastated to learn that acquiring Franklin came at the cost of losing Wooden.

Parsons, who is on the mend from a torn ACL injury, appears to like Wooden as a teammate, but the two will be on different sides going forward.

Wooden was a fourth-round pick by Green Bay in 2023 and posted 87 combined tackles in a Packers uniform. He will play out the remaining year of his current contract with Indianapolis, which finished third in the AFC South in 2025 with an 8-9 record.

The Colts shopped the 29-year-old Franklin, with the hopes of getting under the salary cap. They finally found a new team for him, as the Packers added him to their stop unit that surrendered an average of 311.8 total yards per game in 2025.