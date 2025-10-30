Dan Orlovsky has a surprising pick for NFL MVP

The NFL MVP race is a long way from being decided, but ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes one player is clearly leading it through eight weeks.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is having a monster year with 850 rushing yards, 206 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in just eight games. Taylor is also averaging an absurd 5.9 yards per carry, but Orlovsky feels what New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has accomplished has been more impressive.

During Thursday morning’s edition of “Get Up,” Orlovsky said Maye would be his pick for MVP if the season were to end today. Orlovsky said Maye’s supporting cast — or lack thereof — is what has stood out to the former quarterback more than anything.

“The MVP of the NFL right now is Drake Maye, when it comes to the value that you are providing given what’s around you,” Orlovsky said. “One, (Stefon Diggs) is coming off an ACL. Two, Kayshon Boutte’s their No. 2 receiver. He wasn’t this highly drafted wide receiver. (Maye has) got two tight ends who are certainly longer in their careers than they are younger. Drake Maye’s playing quarterback just about as good as anybody, with the least amount of help around him when it comes to just talent. That’s not a knock on those guys, just keeping it real.”

"Jonathan [Taylor's] having an outstanding season … [but] the MVP of the NFL right now is Drake Maye."



—@danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/Z6OaGVaMg9 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 30, 2025

Maye ranks near the top of the NFL in most major passing categories. He has 2,026 yards, 15 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. The former No. 3 overall pick has also rushed for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Maye’s passer rating of 118.7 is second behind only Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s 130.5. Jackson has played in just four games because of a hamstring injury, so his sample size is much smaller.

There have been numerous stats that show how incredibly efficient Maye has been in his second NFL season, especially with throwing the ball down the field.

Drake Maye on 20 yd+ throws this year



1st in QBR

1st in completion rate

1st in EPA/db

1st in touchdown percentage



Pretty good — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 28, 2025

While the Patriots have played a soft schedule, there is no denying Maye has taken a massive Year 2 leap. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has played a big role in that, but Maye has looked poised and is delivering the ball with pinpoint accuracy to all levels of the field.

Maye is still behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the MVP race odds, which is not a surprise. That will likely change if Maye continues to play the way he has all season, even if one former MVP is not overly impressed.