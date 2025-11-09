Commanders’ Daron Payne ejected for throwing punch at Lions player

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions for throwing a seemingly unprovoked punch at an opponent.

Payne was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Lions scored a touchdown during the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Northwest Stadium in Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. As Payne was leaving the field after the touchdown, he threw a punch at Amon-Ra St. Brown, seemingly unprovoked.

Perhaps St. Brown said something to anger Payne, but it certainly looked like Payne simply had some frustration he wanted to take out. The Lions had scored 20 points early in the second quarter at this point and the Washington defense was struggling mightily, so that certainly may have played a role.

The Commanders were certainly losing their composure by this point. Javon Kinlaw also received a penalty for making contact with an official after the same play.

Payne is the Commanders’ highest-paid player and has been a durable part of their defensive line dating back to 2018. Whatever the cause, it’s not the sort of leadership Washington would want to see from one of their most important players.