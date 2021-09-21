Davante Adams shares how Packers’ locker room changed after embarrassing loss

The Green Bay Packers are a team on a mission, if you believe Davante Adams.

The Packers star wide receiver spoke with ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” crew ahead of the team’s game against the Detroit Lions on Monday night. He shared how they responded to their embarrassing 38-3 defeat in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints.

According to Adams, everything around the team changed following the bad defeat.

“The attention to detail, the energy, the passion. There was a lot more fire out there throughout the whole week. I definitely noticed a step up in the sense of urgency. We should be back to what we do,” Adams told Randy Moss and Steve Young.

Adams also said the energy wasn’t there in Week 1 like it should have been.

Adams caught five passes for 56 yards in the team’s opener. That was a step down from the monster stats he had last season, when he caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 28-year-old is in the final season of a four-year, $58 million contract and seeking big bucks in free agency.

Adams sided with Aaron Rodgers over the offseason and seems to be on the same “Last Dance” page with his quarterback.