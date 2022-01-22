Deebo Samuel reportedly in line for monster new contract

Deebo Samuel has been one of the breakout stars of the NFL season, and he may be about to parlay that into a huge payday.

Samuel will enter the final year of his rookie contract next season, but the San Francisco 49ers are known as an aggressive team when it comes to proactively handing out contract extensions. There is mutual interest between Samuel and the 49ers in a blockbuster contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, with the chance that Samuel could land a deal as high as $20 million annually.

From @NFLGameDay: #49ers WR Deebo Samuel is a top contractual priority for SF this offseason. pic.twitter.com/6vGOjIDqMx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2022

Samuel has proven to be so dynamic that it’s hard to even argue with such a figure. The 26-year-old posted 1,770 yards from scrimmage this season, with six receiving touchdowns and eight more rushing scores. He’s become a dynamic threat at multiple positions and is the most important player in the San Francisco offense.

To retain Samuel, the 49ers can make one simple move to open up ample cap space for the move.