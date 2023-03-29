Deion Sanders shares some advice for Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson seems to be letting his critics bother him, and Deion Sanders thinks it is time for the star quarterback to ignore the noise.

Jackson took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to those who believe he could have played through his knee injury down the stretch last season. Sanders saw the tweets and advised Jackson to “stop explaining yourself to fools.”

Stop explaining Yourself to fools and allow fools to be fools. A brother trying that's strong, believes in himself and willing to stand for what he believes will always be misunderstood & judged by fools of all ethnicities. Love ya my brother and "I Believe in You" ! #CoachPrime https://t.co/nk5kNAKqnA — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 29, 2023

Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in Week 12 and was initially expected to miss a week or two. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh described Jackson as “week to week.” Jackson instead sat out the remainder of the season and did not play in the opening round of the playoffs.

While fans have had plenty to say about Jackson sitting out, he also faced backlash from some of his own teammates. He then raised more questions about his commitment to the team with a surprising travel decision during the postseason.

Jackson went public with his trade request this week, but it does not sound like he is generating much interest. There could be one big reason for that.