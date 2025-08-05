Shedeur Sanders’ spot in Browns QB depth chart revealed

Coach Prime is not going to be happy with Shedeur Sanders’ spot in the Cleveland Browns’ current quarterback depth chart.

The Browns on Monday released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of the team’s preseason opener later this week against the Carolina Panthers. Sanders was ranked last among Cleveland’s four healthy QBs.

Joe Flacco was penciled in as the team’s starter with Kenny Pickett as his backup. Sanders’ 2025 NFL Draft classmate Dillon Gabriel was listed ahead of him as the team’s third-string QB.

#Browns first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 preseason: pic.twitter.com/lvqC4IGJut — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 4, 2025

While the depth chart is still unofficial, Sanders’ place in it is hardly surprising. The Colorado alum has struggled to get first-team reps during training camp. Flacco, who played for Cleveland two seasons ago, had been widely considered the heavy favorite to be named the Browns’ starter for Week 1.

It doesn’t help Sanders’ case that the Browns signed a former Pro Bowl QB on Monday due to the slew of injuries to Cleveland’s QB room. Pickett and Gabriel are both dealing with hamstring issues, while Sanders is nursing a shoulder injury.

Sanders still has a lot of work to do before he gets a chance to take the field for the Browns next season. That’s a big reason why Shedeur refuses to let his father come to support him at training camp.