DeMarcus Lawrence rips ‘soft’ Dallas Cowboys defense

DeMarcus Lawrence had a harsh critique of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cowboys dropped to 1-3 after losing at home 49-38 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Dallas is arguably lucky to even have the one win, as they needed a huge comeback and Falcons collapse in Week 2.

So what is the team missing? Lawrence believes they have talent, but not the grit and toughness.

“We’ve got so much talent … but without grit and toughness, it’s doesn’t count for much,” Lawrence said after Sunday’s loss, via FOX 4’s Mike Doocy.

Lawrence also called the defense “soft.”

DeMarcus Lawrence on the Cowboys defense today: “Soft. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard. I call the shit soft, and we have to get better from it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 4, 2020

The grit and toughness are probably central to the team’s problems.

The defense as a whole has been a big issue. They’ve allowed 146 points, which is the most in franchise history through four games. They allowed a franchise-worst 307 rushing yards too.

The offense has scored 30-plus points in three straight weeks, but that’s not enough when the defense is performing even worse.

On Sunday, things weren’t even going Dallas’ way on special teams.