Derek Carr celebrates Raiders’ first Las Vegas win with special gesture

The Raiders had to play in front of an empty stadium for their first home game in Las Vegas on Monday night, but you would have sworn 65,000 people were cheering them on. Derek Carr led the team to a convincing win and left his mark on Allegiant Stadium — literally.

Following the Raiders’ 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints, Carr left a special message on one of the walls inside Allegiant Stadium.

Carr completed 28-of-38 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Raiders fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter but battled back to tie things up heading into halftime. They then controlled the second half, and Jon Gruden made a tough decision that paid off in a big way to seal the game.

There was talk for much of last season that Gruden and Carr were on different pages. Despite all that, Gruden stuck with Carr. The coach’s decision has been rewarded thus far, as Carr has completed 73.5 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions through two games.