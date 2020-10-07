Derek Carr has brutal quote about Raiders’ lack of success vs. Chiefs

The Raiders and Chiefs historically have one of the most bitter rivalries in the NFL, but it sounds like one player thinks the contest needs to be a bit more even for that mantle to be claimed.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr thinks his team needs to be more competitive for the matchup to really be considered a true rivalry.

“To be honest, to call it a rivalry we have to win some games against them,” Carr said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

It’s brutal, but it’s not wrong. Mutual dislike is the base of every rivalry, but the best ones are always competitive and typically contested by two quality teams. The Raiders haven’t been that for a while. Since the start of the 2013 season, the Raiders have only beaten the Chiefs twice in 14 matchups.

The unbeaten Chiefs are again clear favorites over the 2-2 Raiders. Las Vegas has had other issues to deal with recently as well.