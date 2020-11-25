Derrick Henry has surprise pick for best RB in NFL

It would not be difficult to make the argument that Derrick Henry is the best running back in the NFL, but the Tennessee Titans star is willing to give that honor to one of his peers.

Henry, who leads the NFL in rushing yards, was asked on Wednesday about Dalvin Cook. He had extremely high praise for the Minnesota Vikings star.

“He’s the best back in the league and is having a phenomenal year. Running the ball, catching the ball; he’s very explosive,” Henry said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “Runs hard, runs through tackles, makes guys miss. He’s been balling.”

Henry and Cook are the only two running backs in the NFL to have eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark at this point in the season. Henry has 10 more yards than Cook, though the former has played in one more game. Cook is considered a better pass-catching back and has 234 yards receiving this season compared to Henry’s 86.

Simply put, you can’t go wrong with either back. Henry is more capable of punishing defenders with plays like this and has been a bit more durable, but they are really 1A and 1B at this point. It’s nice to see Henry being modest and giving the nod to Cook.