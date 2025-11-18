New details emerge about the burglary at Shedeur Sanders’ home

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had his home broken into while he was making his NFL debut on Sunday, and the thieves made off with numerous valuable items.

Police have confirmed that Sanders’ home in the Cleveland area was burglarized during the Browns’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Officials say three suspects wearing masks and gloves entered the home around 6:46 PM. The suspects were seen on surveillance footage making their way around several parts of the residence before leaving 12 minutes later with “various property belonging to Mr. Sanders.”

The suspects made off with roughly $200,000 worth of items, according to TMZ.

Sanders is the latest of several professional athletes who have had their homes burglarized. The break-ins typically take place when athletes are either playing in games or on a road trip with their respective teams, as that increases the chances of no one being home during the crime.

The NFL issued a memo to players and teams last year regarding an organized series of break-ins that have targeted athletes. Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow also had his home in Ohio broken into.

Sanders made his regular-season NFL debut on Sunday after starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. The results were not good for Sanders, as the former Colorado star finished 4/16 for 47 yards with an interception. He was taunted by Ravens players after taking a sack late in Cleveland’s 23-16 loss.

Gabriel is in concussion protocol, and Sanders is expected to start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He will have a chance to practice with the first-team offense and have a game plan that is tailored to him leading up to that game.