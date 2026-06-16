Former Buccaneers’ first-round pick retires from the NFL at 27

Early retirements continue to become more common in the NFL world, and another came on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was placed on the reserve-retired list, meaning the 27-year-old is putting an end to his NFL career.

Tryon-Shoyinka played college football at Washington and was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 32nd overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tryon-Shoyinka spent four seasons with the Buccaneers before spending 2025 with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears .

Tryon-Shoyinka played eight games with each team, but the Browns traded him along with a seventh-round pick to the Bears for a sixth-round pick. This offseason, Tryon-Shonyinka signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia.

Tryon-Shoyinka played in every regular-season game for the first three seasons, and his best season came in 2023 when he had 45 total tackles with five sacks and a forced fumble.

Players retiring before the age of 30 is starting to be more common. Former Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff announced his retirement this offseason at the age of 27. Wide receiver DJ Chark also retired from the NFL at the age of 29.

Now, Tryon-Shoyinka is calling it a career after a short stint in the league.