Friday, March 24, 2023

Eagles sign new starting safety to replace CJ Gardner-Johnson

March 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Nick Sirianni on the sideline

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have filled their CJ Gardner-Johnson-sized hole.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that the Eagles are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds. Rapoport adds that Edmunds will be getting a one-year deal.

Edmunds, a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2018, had spent his entire NFL career to this point in Pittsburgh. Last season, the 27-year-old had 70 combined tackles and five passes defended in 15 appearances for the team. Edmunds is a hard-hitter at the strong safety spot with terrific ball skills.

Edmunds is also the older brother of new Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (formerly of the Buffalo Bills).

The Eagles had already brought in safety Justin Evans earlier this week after Gardner-Johnson exited in free agency for a different NFC team. But Evans was only a spot starter last year for the New Orleans (after missing multiple seasons before that with an Achilles injury). Edmunds has been a full-time starter at safety for the last five seasons and can be viewed as the logical replacement for Gardner-Johnson in Philly.

