Eagles sign new starting safety to replace CJ Gardner-Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have filled their CJ Gardner-Johnson-sized hole.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that the Eagles are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds. Rapoport adds that Edmunds will be getting a one-year deal.

The #Eagles are signing former #Steelers first-round S Terrell Edmunds, sources say, their second safety added in the last week after allowing CJ Gardner-Johnson to head to Detroit. He gets a 1-year deal. pic.twitter.com/uhDIvczM1x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

Edmunds, a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2018, had spent his entire NFL career to this point in Pittsburgh. Last season, the 27-year-old had 70 combined tackles and five passes defended in 15 appearances for the team. Edmunds is a hard-hitter at the strong safety spot with terrific ball skills.

A play that heavily contributed to the Steelers still being alive in the postseason hunt today 👇🏼 Terrell Edmunds pass breakup on 3rd&12 saved what could have been around a 53-54 yard attempt for Justin Tucker. Underrated play in that game. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/y0YMPC1d7o — Steelers Network (@SteelersNetwork) January 3, 2023

This play kicks ass, Terrell Edmunds. Diggs had this thing won vs two-high. Edmunds reads Allen and crosses from 20 yard line past the opposite hash to cause traffic for Diggs on the throw. Great play. pic.twitter.com/lvEURfhFU0 — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) September 14, 2021

Edmunds is also the older brother of new Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (formerly of the Buffalo Bills).

The Eagles had already brought in safety Justin Evans earlier this week after Gardner-Johnson exited in free agency for a different NFC team. But Evans was only a spot starter last year for the New Orleans (after missing multiple seasons before that with an Achilles injury). Edmunds has been a full-time starter at safety for the last five seasons and can be viewed as the logical replacement for Gardner-Johnson in Philly.