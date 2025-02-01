Eric Bieniemy lands new job in NFL

Eric Bieniemy is back in the NFL.

Bieniemy has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears to become their new running backs coach.

This is a step down the coaching ladder for Bieniemy, but it returns him to what he has done best during his career. The 55-year-old was a star running back himself at Colorado and played in the NFL from 1991-1999. Then from 2001-2010, he served in multiple coaching roles, but coached running backs in each of those years.

From 2013-2017, Bieniemy served as the Chiefs’ running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator. Bieniemy left Kansas City after the 2022 season and served as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator, but he was fired after the season. Bieniemy spent the 2024 season as UCLA’s offensive coordinator and was fired after one year.

Now Bieniemy returns to a role with a narrower scope, and one in which he has excelled. He will be working on new Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s staff in Chicago.

Johnson is making progress on filling out his coaching staff, especially on the offensive side. He has added Antwaan Randle El, Declan Doyle, Press Taylor and JT Barrett. He also has added Dennis Allen as his defensive coordinator.

#DaBears Coaching Staff Tracker: Head Coach: Ben Johnson

Assistant Head Coach: Antwaan Randle El

Offensive Coordinator : Declan Doyle

Passing Game Coordinator: Press Taylor

Running Game Coordinator: TBD

QB Coach: JT Barrett

RB Coach: Eric Bienemy

WR Coach: Antwaan Randle…

There was a previous report saying that Eric Bieniemy had landed a job at Washington, but that’s not the case. Bieniemy is headed to the Bears.