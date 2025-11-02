Falcons kicker Parker Romo gets roasted after completely blowing game

The Atlanta Falcons came up just short with their upset bid against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and many fans are blaming kicker Parker Romo for that.

The Falcons fell behind 21-7 in the first half at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., but they battled back and had a chance to tie the game with just under 5 minutes remaining. Drake London caught his third touchdown pass of the day from Michael Penix Jr. to cut New England’s lead to 24-23 with 4:40 remaining.

Atlanta was unable to tie the score, however, as Parker Romo missed the extra point.

The Patriots went on to win. There is no guarantee that the Falcons would have won even if Romo had made the kick, but extra points are supposed to be automatic. He could not have picked a worse time to miss one.

As expected, fans were not kind to Romo.

The Falcons kicker situation has cost them multiple games the past two years



Romo replaced longtime Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo after the latter missed a game-tying field goal attempt in the final seconds of Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Romo was outstanding in his first game this season and carried the Falcons to a victory, but he has been a bit shaky on long field goals since.

Prior to Sunday’s miss, Romo was 12/12 on extra-point attempts this season.

Romo was with the Patriots during the offseason, but he was beat out by rookie Andy Borregales. He still managed to give New England a massive assist on Sunday.