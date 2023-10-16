Garrett Wilson seemed to call out Eagles after upset win

Garrett Wilson seemed to call out the Philadelphia Eagles after the New York Jets pulled off an upset win in Week 6 on Sunday.

The Jets beat the Eagles 20-14 to hand Philly its first loss of the season. Wilson had 8 catches for 90 yards — both of which led his team.

Wilson had some critical comments about the playing surface at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. after the win. He also seemed to imply that the Eagles were talking trash during the game.

“Don’t talk crazy onnat (sic) field. We takin (sic) names,” Wilson wrote on X after the win.

Wilson seemed to be saying that some Eagles players were talking trash and that the Jets are taking note of the trash talkers.

The Jets are now 3-3 and have won consecutive games in response to a 3-game losing streak. They’re mostly relying on their defense to win, while Zach Wilson is doing just enough to keep them in games. His main target has been Garrett Wilson, who has 32 catches for 369 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.