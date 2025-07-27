Haley Cavinder reacts via social media to boyfriend Jake Ferguson’s new contract

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has signed a lucrative contract extension, and his soon-to-be wife is understandably excited about it.

The Cowboys announced on Sunday that they have signed Ferguson to a four-year, $52 million extension. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed and makes Ferguson one of the 10 highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

Haley Cavinder, who is Ferguson’s longtime girlfriend, shared her reaction to the news via social media.

“So proud of you! No one more deserving … go ferg (sic) and go cowboys (sic),” Cavinder wrote on her Instagram story.

Haley Cavinder reacts to Jake Ferguson signing a new contract with the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/jLybk0UBil — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) July 27, 2025

Ferguson and Cavinder, a Miami basketball player and huge social media personality, have been dating since 2023. They got engaged earlier this year, and Cavinder recently had some social media posts about wedding dress shopping.

Ferguson, a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2022, is entering his fourth NFL season. He had 71 catches for 761 yards and 5 touchdowns two seasons ago. Ferguson’s production dipped a bit last year with 59 catches for 494 yards, but Dak Prescott missed much of the season due to injury.

Between Ferguson’s new contract and the recent exciting change Cavinder made, it has been a good month for the happy couple.