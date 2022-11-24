Insulting stat about Detroit Lions goes viral

Anyone who’s a Detroit Lions fan can tell you that it has not been easy cheering for the team over the last few decades. But one stat about the team that went viral on Thanksgiving is particularly insulting.

The Lions lost at home to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 in Week 12 on Thursday. You may recall that the Bills also played their Week 11 game in Detroit due to a snowstorm in Buffalo that caused the game to be moved to Ford Field. The Bills beat the Browns in that Week 11 game 31-23.

The circumstances mean that the Bills have won at Ford Field in consecutive weeks. The insulting part is the Bills are the first team to win in consecutive weeks at Ford Field since the Lions in 2016.

Since the Lions play their home games at Ford Field, you figure they would have won there in consecutive weeks more recently than 2016. But Detroit hasn’t won more than six games in a season since 2018.

We know that the Lions are a struggling franchise. But when a different team has a more recent home field advantage stat over them like that, it just rubs things in.

Fans of the team could tell you this is nothing new.