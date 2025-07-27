Jaguars offer hint about how they will utilize Travis Hunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars have said they believe Travis Hunter can play on both sides of the ball at the NFL level, and it appears they are preparing for the rookie to do just that in his first season.

Hunter got plenty of reps at both wide receiver and cornerback during Jacksonville’s first week of training camp. The former Colorado star has played slightly more on the defensive side of the ball, but the numbers are fairly split.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Hunter had taken 47 snaps on defense and 36 snaps on offense through Sunday.

Total Travis Hunter snaps through four Jaguars camp practices: 83 snaps (36 on offense, 47 on defense)



7-on-7: 18 snaps (11 offense, 7 defense)



11-on-11: 65 snaps (25 offense, 40 defense) — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 27, 2025

There were reports leading up to the NFL Draft that most teams viewed Hunter primarily as a defensive back. Thus far, Jacksonville has leaned that way as well. But if the Jaguars were not planning to have Hunter play a significant role for them at wide receiver, he probably would not be getting that many offensive snaps at camp.

Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Colorado last year. He had 35 total tackles, 4 interceptions and a forced fumble defensively.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently shared how he thinks teams will try to make Hunter’s life miserable if the rookie plays both ways. It does not seem like that is going to deter Hunter or the Jaguars, at least to start the 2025 season.