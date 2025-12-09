Jalen Hurts coughs up game-losing interception in career-worst ‘MNF’ game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ nightmarish Monday night went from bad to worse in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers struck first in OT with a field goal to take a 22-19 lead in front of an anxious crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Hurts, who entered the extra period with three interceptions already, had a chance to redeem himself with a game-winning drive.

But that didn’t happen as Hurts, facing 1st-and-10 at the Chargers’ 17, had his pass to wide receiver Jahan Dotson deflected by cornerback Cam Hart and intercepted by safety Tony Jefferson to end the game. Hurts could only look on in horror as his fourth pick sealed his team’s third-straight defeat.

Hurts went 21/40 for 240 and 4 interceptions in the 22-19 contest. He finished with a dreadful 31.3 passer rating.

The turnover was Hurts’ fifth of the game. The Eagles star made unwanted history earlier in the game when he threw an interception and lost a fumble on the same play.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 8-5 in the standings. While Philadelphia still holds the division lead in the NFC East, the defending champions looked alarmingly mediocre over the past several weeks.