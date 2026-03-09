Seahawks bring back key player on $51 million deal in free agency

The Seattle Seahawks saw some huge departures on the first day of free agency.

One early loss was Kenneth Walker, who agreed to go sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, safety Cobe Bryant agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears, and linebacker Boye Mafe agreed to go to the Cincinnati Bengals.

But, the Seahawks did get good news on the free agency front with wide receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed agreeing to a three-year deal worth $51 million.

The #Seahawks are signing their own free agent WR Rashid Shaheed, per me and @TomPelissero, as he returns to the team he won the Super Bowl with.



It’s a 3-year, $51M deal for done by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/mwpsGsKvGy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

The Seahawks traded a 2026 fourth and fifth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for Shaheed in November, and he became a huge piece of the puzzle.

Shaheed had 59 receptions for 687 yards with two scores in Seattle. He had a career high in catches, his second-most receiving yards of his career, and a career-high in targets (92), despite playing just nine games in the regular season for Seattle.

Shaheed also had a punt and kickoff return for a touchdown, and he started the Divisional Round match against the San Francisco 49ers with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Shaheed was undrafted out of Weber State but played his entire career with New Orleans before being traded.

Niw, Shaheed gets a massive payday, and it includes $34.7 million guaranteed.