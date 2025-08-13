Jalen Hurts reveals what he told Shedeur Sanders after joint practice

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles held a joint practice on Wednesday, and the session gave Shedeur Sanders an opportunity to spend some one-on-one time with the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared a video that showed Jalen Hurts giving Sanders a ride back to the locker-room area after the morning session of joint practice concluded. Hurts gave Sanders the lift after the two quarterbacks were spotted chatting with each other for a while.

A reporter later asked Hurts about the chat. Hurts called it a “very lengthy conversation” and said he preferred to keep the details “intimate.”

“He came to me and just wanted to talk. I’m always there … giving my perspective on what I see and how I’ve gone about things,” Hurts said. “Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work and a sense of resilience. You’ve got to want it. You’ve got to want it. I’m supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities.”

Sanders had to leave the practice earlier than expected after he suffered an injury, but he was still able to pick Hurts’ brain a bit.

Like Sanders, Hurts was not viewed as a can’t-miss prospect when came out of college in 2020. The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round, and four quarterbacks were taken ahead of him. While Hurts did not experience a shocking tumble down the board like Sanders, the former Alabama star knows plenty about being overlooked

Motivation should not be an issue for Sanders after he was drafted in the fifth round. His own team even took another quarterback in Dillon Gabriel two rounds before deciding to draft Sanders.

Sanders went 14/23 for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Browns’ 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last Friday. A clip from that game showed a great teaching moment between Sanders and one of his own star teammates. It seems like the quarterback is determined to soak up as much veteran advice as he can, which is a positive sign for the Browns.