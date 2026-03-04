Larry Brown Sports

Johnny Manziel urges Kyler Murray to join an NFC team

Kyler Murray in shoulder pads
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Houston Texans in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kyler Murray era in Arizona is soon to be over officially, as the Arizona Cardinals have informed the quarterback that they intend to release him on March 11. 

Murray is still just 28 years old and is far from a complete failure in the NFL, despite how things have gone for him in Arizona.

He can be expected to find a new landing spot before the start of the 2026 season. If it were up to a fellow Heisman Trophy–winning QB, there’s one team in the NFC North where the former Oklahoma Sooners star should take his talents next.

After ESPN shared the news on Murray on Tuesday via Instagram, former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel left a comment, urging Murray to connect with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Wowowowowowow. Hit up Josh McCown and let’s get active Minnysota,” Manziel wrote, referring to the Vikings and the team’s quarterback coach.

Of course, the Cardinals can still trade Murray to get an asset or two in return, but unless there’s a major change of heart from the team, the two sides are parting ways one way or another.

The Vikings have a profile of a team that needs a change of scenery under center after watching JJ McCarthy put together an unimpressive 2025 season. 

The same can be said about Murray, who could use a fresh environment to jump-start his pro career after appearing in only five games and passing for 962 yards and 6 touchdowns against 3 interceptions in 2025.

